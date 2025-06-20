13-year-old Phenom is a Rising Fly-Casting Star

About 10 years ago, a young girl named Maxine McCormick shocked the fly-casting world by beating adults at competitions. (See the great video about her below.) Now, a youngster from Florida is making similar waves:

[Elias is] even competed in casting games against adults, including a trip to California to compete with the American Casting Association. While in California, Elias won his division in two events and placed in all eight events he competed in.

“I like the challenge of trying to hit every single target. Try to just challenge myself to do the best I can,” said Elias.

Joe Mahler, Elias’ casting instructor, is impressed with his composure and talent.

“He handles pressure like nobody I’ve ever seen. No adult I’ve ever seen. It’s almost like he doesn’t care. He’s just up there to have fun and I’m going to do better,” said Mahler.

