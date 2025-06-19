Afternoon Closures Due to Heat on Some Rivers in Yellowstone

On Monday, we posted about some dire predictions for summertime water conditions in Montana, and now Yellowstone National Park has announced afternoon closures for several of the rivers on the western side. The Madison, Firehole, and Gibbon rivers and all tributaries will close daily from 2 p.m. to sunrise:

Water temperatures in select rivers and streams have exceeded 68 degrees Fahrenheit (20 degrees Celsius) in recent days, and flows are low. These conditions are lethal to trout, and the closure will protect the park’s native and wild trout fisheries and will remain in effect until conditions improve.

Cooler temperatures are expected this weekend. Staff will continue to monitor the water temperatures. The closure may be lifted if water temperatures adequately cool.

These waters are affected by geothermal activity, so they warm more quickly than other rivers in the park, but this year’s closures are earlier than normal.

Click here for information on river closures in YNP