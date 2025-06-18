Map of Public Lands Eligible for Sale in New Bill is Concerning for Anglers

Last week, we posted about how conservation organizations are raising alarm about Senate Republicans on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee releasing a proposal to sell between 2 million and 3 million acres of public land. A summary and analysis of the the bill by The Wilderness Society includes a map of lands that could be on the auction block, and if you love fishing in the West, it should give you pause.

Public lands eligible for sale in the bill encompass over 250 million acres , including local recreation areas, wilderness study areas, inventoried roadless areas, critical wildlife habitat and big game migration corridors.

The bill directs what is likely the largest single sale of national public lands in modern history to help cut taxes for the richest people in the country. It trades ordinary Americans' access to outdoor recreation for a short-term payoff that disproportionately benefits the privileged and well-connected.

