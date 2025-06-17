Tying Tuesday: Attractors All Around

This week’s Tying Tuesday features three patterns that don’t imitate a specific insect or baitfish, but which have a profile and action that trout will surely respond to. We kick things off with a great-looking terrestrial pattern from Steve Cullen, a guide in the English Midlands. Is it an ant or a beetle? Who cares because it’s buggy, with a hint of flash, and floats well. It’s also easy to tie. Next up is a nymph that takes the kitchen-sink strategy to the next level. Pete Rosenau from Spawn Fly Fish walks us through the steps to tie the aptly named Overkill Nymph, which overs the trout a little bit of everything. Finally, Aussie angler Tom Jarman shares a simple zonker streamer that worked great for him at the recent World Fly Fishing Championships in the Czech Republic..

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



All Purpose Terrestrial Variant

Hook: Standard caddis-pupa hook (here a Partridge Grab Pupa), sizes 14-16.

Thread: Black, 6/0.

Rib: Fluorescent orange Pearl Tinsel, small.

Body: Black dubbing.

Adhesive: Superglue.

Wing: Dun CDC.

Hackle: Grizzly dry-fly hackle.

Head: Peacock herl dubbing.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



Overkill Nymph

Hook: Standard curved nymph hook (here an Ahrex FW541), size 10.

Bead: Gold Hareline Plummeting Tungsten, 1/8-inch.

Weight: Lead-free round wire, .020.

Thread: Dark brown, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Tail: Dyed-gold gadwall fibers.

Body: Gold, copper brown, and black copper wire, small.

Flash: Opal UTC Mirage Tinsel, large.

Wingcase: Clear speckled black Thin Skin.

Collar: Wood duck gold CDC.

Thorax: Bronze Butter Spawn Dub.

Legs: Dyed-gold gadwall fibers.

Adhesive: Loon Clear Fly Finish, thin.