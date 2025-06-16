Try a Popper-Dropper Rig for Bass and Panfish

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fly fishermen have plenty of larger and more glamorous fish to choose from, but arguably none as eager to take a fly as bream and bass. Indeed, these warmwater species seem tailor-made for the fly rod. But there are times when these normally eager fish can frustrate even the most skilled fly angler. On slow days, consider trying a “popper-dropper” rig. Similar to a “hopper-dropper” rig, a “popper-dropper” rig is one where a floating popper is trailed by a dropper fly about 18 to 24 inches behind. Like a giant “indicator fly,” the popper does the attention-getting while the dropper often catches the fish.