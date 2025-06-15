Happy Father’s Day! Here are the Winners of Our “Fly-Fishing Dads” Photo Contest.

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there. We hope you’re having a wonderful day, which perhaps includes time on the water. Last month, we invited you to submit photos for our “Fly-Fishing Dads” Photo Contest, and we received some great entries. Last Monday, we presented you with 10 finalists for the contest’s prizes. The voting was close, with every photo receiving votes, and the winner was Tim Cammisa’s great image of a shared moment of triumph on the water (above). After hundreds of votes, the race between second and third was decided by just 9 votes. Congrats to all the photographers who made the finals!

Second place went to Jordan Ankenman of Redlands, California, for his image of father-and-son success.

Josh Miller‘s wonderful shot of a lesson on the water took third prize.

Next, everyone who voted for our finalists was eligible to rece4ive Steve Duda’s book River Songs. We plugged in the numbers, and the widget at random.org spat out two winners: Kristine Black and Daniel Rogers.

Finally, thanks to everyone who participated in this year’s contest by submitting photos, voting, or commenting (or all of these).