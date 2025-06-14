Video: A Journey Through the Swedish Taiga

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A gorgeous new series from Swedish angler and filmmaker Rolf Nylinder explores the meaning of the word “wild” when we’re talking about rivers and landscapes. Very often, what looks like the natural order of things is actually the result of man’s intervention—whether it’s from altering the course of a stream or replacing a diverse forest with monoculture. As Rolf puts it, “This film is not just about fishing, it’s some sort of personal reflection on the shape of the landscape.” Furthermore, it’s simply gorgeous.

The second film in the series follows members of a “rewilding” organization, as they transform an abandoned dam into something more closely resembling nature.