A backcountry fly-fishing trip in North Carolina’s Pisgah National Forest turned scary for Zain Shah and Kevin Foley, high-schoolers from Chapel Hill, when Zain was bitten by a rattlesnake along a riverbank. Two miles from their car, they recognized that they were going to need help, and Kevin was able to reach a 911 operator who talked them through temporary treatment and called in a helicopter to airlift Zain to a hospital.

Everything turned out okay, but it’s a stark reminder to be prepared for any eventuality when you head into a remote stream or lake.