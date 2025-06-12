Conservation Organizations Raise the Alarm About Sale of Public Lands

Last night, Senate Republicans on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee released a proposal to sell between 2 million and 3 million acres of public land in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. From the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership:

While the House version put forward land sales to approximately 500,000 acres in Utah and Nevada, the Senate proposal would accelerate land disposals across 11 western states, mandating that not less than 2 million acres and not more than 3 million acres be sold. There have been no public processes that led to the conclusion that this acreage of land sales is needed to support affordable housing. Late last week, 44 hunting, fishing, and conservation organizations sent a letter to Senate leadership urging them to keep public lands sales out of the reconciliation bill.

Click here to learn more in High Country News

Organizations such as Trout Unlimited, TRCP, and Backcountry Hunters & Anglers have released strong statements against any such sale, and each has created a page where you can show your opposition to this legislation and support for keeping public land public.

Click these links to make your voice heard at:

Trout Unlimited

Backcountry Hunters & Anglers

Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership