New from Scientific Anglers: Magnitude Clear Trout Floating Lines
By Rick Mikesell
Scientific Anglers has introduced the Magnitude Clear Trout series—a purpose-built family of floating fly lines designed for the most technical trout situations. According to SA, this new offering is tailored for stealthy, precise presentations and gives anglers the confidence to use a shorter leader and still deliver the perfect presentation to even the pickiest fish.
The series includes two models: the Infinity Clear Float and the Trout Expert Clear Float. Both are built around Scientific Anglers’ Clear Floating Technology (CFT)—a clear, naturally buoyant polymer designed for low visibility on the water, with what the brand describes as “best-in-class durability.”
Key Technologies
DuraCoat™ Construction: SA’s proprietary dual-polymer DuraCoat construction is designed to optimize line stiffness, slickness, and abrasion resistance. The brand reports that this results in reduced memory, fewer tangles, and long-term performance in varied conditions.
EST+™ Slickness Additive: According to Scientific Anglers, their EST+ additive enhances slickness for smoother shooting and extended durability. The additive is also formulated with environmental considerations in mind, offering “eco-friendly performance” without compromising longevity.
Clear Floating Technology (CFT): Built on the foundation of naturally buoyant materials, SA’s CFT eliminates the need for traditional line coloration. The result is a truly clear floating line that, according to the manufacturer, excels in both stealth and performance.
Product Details
Magnitude Infinity Clear Float
- Half-size heavy to better load fast-action rods
- Available in a full clear floating head or a 10-foot clear tip configuration
- Features Floating Texture on the tip and Shooting Texture on the running line
- Extended head length for improved line control and longer casts
- Optimized for use above 50°F (10°C); may require hand-stretching below that
Trout Expert Clear Float
- True-to-weight design for delicate, accurate presentations
- Features a 10-foot clear floating tip
- Floating Texture at the tip and Shooting Texture in the running line for castability and flotation
- Revised compound taper engineered for finesse and subtle deliveries
- Optimized for use above 50°F (10°C); may require hand-stretching below that
Both lines are currently available through authorized Scientific Anglers dealers. For more information, visit scientificanglers.com
Tying Tuesday: Ugly But Effective