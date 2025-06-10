Tying Tuesday: Ugly But Effective

This week’s Tying Tuesday contains none of the elegant, artistic patterns that are often featured on the covers of fly-tying books. Instead, you’ll learn to tie oddball—perhaps even unattractive—flies that will catch fish. We kick things off with the relatively handsome Renegade, a classic attractor pattern that works almost anywhere trout rise to bugs on the surface. It’s not pretty, but super easy to tie. Enjoy the AI narration, as well. Next up is a true monstrosity of a streamer brought to us by Pete from Spawn Fly Fish. The Trout Magnet offers color, flash, and tons of movement in the water, which means it will catch the eye of any predatory trout in the area.

The standard Pheasant Tail gets a “glow down,” in the form of the Quasimodo, as Kyle from AvidMax ties it on a curved-shank hook, with a thicker profile than the original. The result may have made Frank Sawyer blush, but it certainly catches fish. Finally, Ian Anderson at Dressed Irons teaches us to tie a goofy-looking bug that drives bluegills wild.



Renegade

Hook: Standard dry-fly hook, size 10.

Thread: Beige, 6/0.

Butt: Gold Holographic Tinsel.

Body: Peacock herl.

Rear Hackle: Brown dry-fly hackle.

Front Hackle: White dry-fly hackle.

Head: Tying thread.

Adhesive: Head cement.



Trout Magnet

Hook: Streamer/nymph hook (here an Ahrex SA220), size 8.

Bead: Glow-in-the-dark Dazzle Brass Bead, 5/32-inch.

Weight: Lead -free wire, .020-inch.

Thread: Red, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Tail: Black Spawn Polliwog Tail.

Body: Bleeding Black Spawn UV Dub.

Legs: Black/Red Hot Tipped Crazy Legs.

Collar: Dyed-red Spawn Select Pintail.

Adhesive: Clear Loon Hard Head.



Quasimodo Pheasant Tail

Hook: Curved, fine-wire hook (here a Tiemco 2487 BL), size 14.

Bead: Gold tungsten bead, 7/64-inch.

Thread: Brown, 12/0.

Rib: Gold wire, brassie.

Tail/body: Ringneck pheasant-tail fibers.

Legs: Ringneck pheasant-tail fibers.

Wingcase: Pearlescent Flat Tinsel, large.

Thorax: Peacock herl.



Bluegill Belly Bean

Hook: Jig hook (here a Mustad Heritage J60AP), size 4.

Thread: Fluorescent chartreuse, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Eyes: Black-and-red Double Pupil Lead Eyes, medium.

Adhesive #1: Head cement.

Flash: Chartreuse Flash Accent or Krystal Flash.

Tail: Chartreuse Sili Legs

Body: Pearl Chartreuse Estaz.

Legs: Chartreuse Sili Legs.

Collar/head: Chartreuse Ice Dub.

Adhesive #2: Head cement.