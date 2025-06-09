Podcast: Great Fly Fishing in Spain?

Many North Americans would love to catch brown trout in their native environment, and most of us think of the UK or France or Slovenia for wild, native brown trout. But, Spain has a long history of fly fishing in the Pyrenees—Hemingway called this region “the closest thing to heaven”—and for the traveler, there are many rivers with public access. Spain has small freestone mountain streams, lakes, and tailwaters that offer excellent trout fishing.

On the Orvis Fly-Fishing Podcast, Tom Rosenbuaer’s guest this week, Ivan Tarin, of Salvelinus Adventures, has spent thirty years exploring these rivers and has many tips to offer. [Interview begins at 35:59]