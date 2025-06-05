29 States Host Free Fishing This Weekend

Have you always wanted to try fishing in a nearby state but weren’t sure if it was worth the license fee? Now’s your chance, as more than half of U.S. states will allow anglers to cast a line without a license this weekend. The folks at TakeMeFishing.org have put together a handy list to help you out, including links to each state’s fish & game department:

Please note that the individual states may place certain restrictions and other regulations may apply, so be sure to contact your state fish and wildlife agency for specific state regulations.

Click here for the full list of states