Tying Tuesday: Attractors Galore

This week’s Tying Tuesday features three patterns that aren’t focused on imitation, but offer bright, attractive silhouettes that will make fish take notice. We kick things off with a classic pattern from Barry Ord Clarke, who walks you through the steps for tying Lee Wulff’s legendary White Wulff. It’s easy to tie, easy to see, and floats well even in rough water. Next up is another simple, yet effective pattern: a small, flashy streamer that will catch everything from bass to trout to catfish, according to the tier. Finally, Ian Anderson of Dressed Irons demonstrates his method for creating a crazy-looking frog pattern that offers a ton of lifelike motion in the water. Make sure you’re stocked up of superglue before you start tying up some of these!

White Wulff

Hook: 2X-fine dry-fly hook (here, a Mustad R30), size 10.

Thread: White, 14/0.

Wing: White calftail, cleaned and stacked.

Tail: White calftail, cleaned and stacked.

Hackle: Golden badger hackle.

Body: Light cream dubbing.

Head: Tying thread.

Estaz Bugger

Hook: Standard saltwater hook (here, a Daiichi 2546), size 10.

Head: Nickel-plated cone.

Thread: White GSP.

Tail: White marabou.

Flash: Red Crystal Mirror Flash.

Body: Opal white Estaz, petite.

Adhesive: Superglue.

Color: Red Sharpie.

Note: Tie in any colors you like.

STP Frog

Hook: Standard streamer hook (here, a Mustad 3366), sizes 2 & 4.

Thread: White, 3/0 or 120-denier.

Belly: Orange closed-cell foam, 2mm.

Body: Black closed-cell foam, 2mm.

Legs: Orange and silver flacked Sili Legs.

Adhesive: Superglue.

Eyes: Doll eyes, 5/16-inch.