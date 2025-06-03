Top 10 Striper Flies That Catch Fish in 2025

Striped-bass fishing is heating up along the East Coast, and the folks from Trident Fly Fishing in Portland, Maine, have shared their Top 10 flies for the new season: “Whether you’re chasing striped bass from the surf, a boat, or in the back bays, these flies have proven to be the most effective patterns for getting hooked up this year. We cover a mix of classics and innovative new designs that are working across different conditions and locations.”