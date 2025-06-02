Veteran is Honored for Using Fly Fishing to Help Fellow Service Members

Dave Ross of Colorado Springs, Colorado, is a former B-52 pilot who served in Operation Desert Storm, but it’s his work with Project Healing Waters that earned him a Lighthouse Award from his local news station:

[His] volunteer work started with cooking for the non-profit’s daylong fishing trips across southern Colorado. He then started to take on the responsibilities for coordinating overnight fishing trips, then fundraising. The national non-profit eventually recognized Ross as a top fundraiser.

“I really wanted to acknowledge the hours that he spends that people don’t see,” said Sue Ross. “He’s on his computer looking for grant sources, editing grants, making sure that he has all the information that he needs, and making sure every trip is full and that the right mentors match with the right participant.”

It’s that kind of selfless service to others we knew deserved one more special recognition, the News 5 Lighthouse Award.

Click the link below for a video report and to hear some of the remarkable stories of Ross’s (literally) life-saving work through fly fishing.

