USA Fly Fishing Takes Team and Individual Bronze at World Championship

Last week, after five greulling days of competing against the best teams in the world at the 2025 World Fly Fishing Championships in the Czech Republic, the USA Fly Fishing Team finished in third place to win a bronze medal.This is the second year in a row that the team has earned a bronze medal, a sign of how talented these anglers are. Michael Bradley of Cherokee, North Carolina, also took the individual bronze medal, beating out some of the biggest names in the sport of competitive fly fishing.

Many fly fishers pooh-pooh competitive angling, but there’s no denying the remarkable skill and dedication it takes to achieve a podium spot at the World Championship. I was lucky enough to attend the event in England in 2000, and I came away impressed both by the angling talent on display but also the camaraderie among the competitors.

Congratulations to the USA Fly Fishing Team for representing our country well! (See the top 10 results below.)