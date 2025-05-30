A Female-Owned and -Operated Fly-Fishing Guide Service Brings More Women into the Sport

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A cool report from News 5 Cleveland focuses on an Akron woman who’s blazing a new trail in Ohio. Although female-owned guide services aren’t a new concept—Lori-Ann Murphy and Christy Ball launched Reel Women Fly Fishing Adventures in 1992—Christa Clasgens of Silverhen Fly Co. is bringing the same expertise and energy to her local waters:

“We’re seeing all sorts of people from all walks of life do fly fishing now, and I think that’s great because there’s a lot of benefits. The therapeutic aspect of it, the camaraderie that we have with our friends and our family when we go out together and we fish.”

