Your Guide To Fly-Fishing With Dad On Father’s Day

Father’s Day is fast approaching (June 15, if you haven’t been paying attention), and getting Dad out on the water is a great way to celebrate. Writing in Forbes, my friend Monte Burke has some excellent advice for how to get the most out of your special day fishing with Pops:

The reason to fish the water on the public lands now? Dads, by nature, like to hand things down to their children. One of those things that should be handed down, generation to generation, is our public lands. And these lands are currently under some serious pressure. I’d bet dad would like to join in the fight to keep our public lands in the hands of their owners—us. Trout Unlimited is leading the charge in this fight (check out this landing page) and, in celebration of Father’s Day, the organization is giving out complimentary memberships.

Click here for the full article at Forbes.com

And if you still need a gift, check out our Father’s Day Fly-Fishing Gift Guide!