Tying Tuesday: Simple Subsurface Flies

This week’s Tying Tuesday features three patterns for very different purposes, but they all share one benefit: they’re easy to tie. We kick things off with an elegant March Brown Soft Hackle from Barry Ord Clarke, who walks you through the steps to ensure that you’ve created a durable imitation that has plenty of movement in the water. Next up, a friendly AI voice demonstrates an even simpler way to tie a Woolly Bugger, substituting a new material, Fasna Halo Straggle, for the standard chenille-and-palmered-hackle body of the original pattern. Finally, we don’t post many panfish flies, but this buggy damsel by my old friend Rob Streeter looks like a real winner.



March Brown Soft Hackle

Hook: Heavy-wire nymph hook (here, a Mustad Heritage S80), size 10.

Thread: Brown Sheer, 14/0.

Tail: Wood duck flank fibers.

Rib: Gold oval tinsel, medium.

Adhesive: Thread wax.

Body: Hare’s ear dubbing.

Hackle: Brown speckled partridge hackle.

Head: Tying thread.



EZ White Woolly Bugger

Hook: Barbless streamer hook (here, a Fasna F900), size 8.

Bead: Silver Tungsten, 4mm.

Thread: Fluorescent green, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Tail: White Marabou.

Body: Fluorescent chartreuse Fasna Halo Straggle.



Panfish Damsel

Hook: Standard Bass Stinger Hook, size 10.

Bead: Black, 3/16-inch.

Thread: Black, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Tail: Olive/Black barred hen hackle fibers.

Rib: Olive wire.

Adhesive #1: Thread wax.

Body: Dark olive rabbit dubbing.

Legs: Olive/black Sili Legs.

Hackle: Olive/Black Barred Hen Hackle.

Adhesive #2: Superglue.