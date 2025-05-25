Good Luck to the USA Fly Fishing Team at the World Championships

Today, the 2025 World Fly Fishing Championships got underway in the Czech Republic, with the opening ceremonies. Over the next five days, anglers from around the world will fish five different sectors—four rivers and one lake. Members of the USA Fly Fishing Team are Jack Arnot, Michael Bradley, Cody Burgdorff, Mike Komara, and Devin Olsen. Go get ’em, fellas!

Click here for the official competition website