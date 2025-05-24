Fur-Bearing Trout: Fact or Fantasy?

Anyone who has poked around the fly-fishing corners of the Internet has probably come across the above the above photo, purporting to be a rare species of trout that’s covered in fur. (There’s even a Wikipedia page on this astounding creature.) It’s the piscine equivalent of the jackalope, but where did it come from? An entertaining article on MSN tries to tackle this taxonomic condundrum:

Add this one to your list of 20th-century Americana weirdness: the fur-bearing trout, a legendary fish said to grow a thick pelt of fur to survive frigid waters. This urban legend has made its way through folklore, satire, hoaxes, and museum shelves for over a century. Someone has even created an entire website dedicated to the fur-bearing trout.

