The Beasts of the Bighorn

A few days on Montana’s Bighorn River provides Chris Hunt of Hatch Magazine with some killer trout, as well as perspectives on everything from killing big fish to dealing with other anglers on the river. The number of trout in the river and the possibility of landing a true trophy are the main reasons folks flock to Forth Smith:

The Bighorn River — or at least the Bighorn River where it’s earned its stripes as a true trophy trout river as it flows out of the bottom of Yellowtail Dam in southern Montana — is legendary. Boasting prolific bug life, not unlike its tailwater cousin, the Missouri below Holter Dam, it’s home to some 6,000 wild trout per mile. This, alone, makes it a destination among destinations. The “drift boat hatch” starts sometime around the first week of May and lasts all summer long. It’s the cover charge anglers pay to listen to the Bighorn River Band, and, frankly, it’s worth it.