Customize Your Abel Reel with a Map of Your Favorite River

Abel Reels x onWater Fish have teamed up to introduce the first-ever custom fly reel powered by industry-leading river-mapping technology. Anglers can now design the popular Abel TR reel engraved with their favorite “blue lines” using onWater’s mobile app—bringing river exploration literally into the palm of their hand.

Each reel is built with Abel’s proprietary CeranoTM Chaos Coating, which fuses durable ceramic coating with precision laser engraving. The Abel TR, a lightweight click-pawl reel designed specifically for trout fishing, delivers smooth performance and timeless simplicity on small to mid-sized streams.

“We’re proud to be the first to integrate personalized digital cartography with Abel’s precision machining and custom finishing for anglers,” said Jeff Wagner, CEO of Abel Reels. “This reel is not only durable and unique, it’s also deeply personal to every angler. It tells your story about your favorite section of river or bend. A huge thanks to OnWater for helping bring this concept to life—their app makes customization seamless and accessible for the entire Abel community.”

“This is the first time mobile geospatial tech and hard goods have come together like this in the outdoor industry,” said Alex Maier, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Product at onWater. “It’s not just about putting a map on a reel, it’s about creating something lasting and deeply personal. With Abel, we turned digital exploration into physical gear that tells a story. This kind of integration doesn’t happen without real collaboration, and we’re proud of what we built together. Now your waters live with you, on the water, in the app, and in your hand.”

As part of the Blue Lining Project, each reel purchase supports Trout Unlimited’s mission to protect and restore coldwater habitats. The project encourages anglers to explore thin, unpressured stretches of water, including hidden streams, forgotten creeks, and quiet rivers, while promoting conservation through responsible recreation. By guiding anglers to lesser-known waters, the initiative helps reduce pressure on heavily trafficked rivers and fosters a greater sense of environmental stewardship.

Available now through the onWater Fish App starting at $695, your purchase gives back to Trout Unlimited, includes a free year of onWater+, and offers the option to add a custom Airflo Blue Line Superflo Universal fly line.

Click here for more information at abelreels.com