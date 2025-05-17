Must-Have Fly Fishing Gear for Women
We recently published our Father’s Day Gift Guide, but as we all know, there are tons of female fly fishers, as well. Writing in USA Today, fly-fishing advocate Angelica Talan recommends 10 essential pieces of gear specifically for women who love to be out on the water. The list includes everything from waders to rods to fly boxes to backpacks, as well as apparel.
Click here for the full story atUSA Today
