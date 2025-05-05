“Home On The Water”: Gulf-Coast Redfish After Hurricane Helene

A few weeks ago, we posted about what the fly-fishing future is in the mountains of North Carolina after the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene. Here’s an excellent video from Field & Stream that looks at how the “Forgotten Coast” of Florida was affected by the same storm.

Gulf Coast fly fishing guide Evan Snow is used to dealing with hurricanes. On the evening Hurricane Helene hit, Snow moved his furniture to the second floor of his waterfront home, pulled his poling skiff from the canal, and drove inland with an overnight bag. When he came back, his house had been destroyed—along with the houses of his neighbors in Keaton Beach. Faced with leaving Florida’s storm-torn shoreline for good, Snow instead decided to continue his work as a fishing guide. Little by little, he’s been rebuilding his life on the water. This is his story, and the stories of the fishermen who call the Forgotten Coast home.

It’s a fascinating store of man vs nature, the resilience of community, and a love of the water.