Fishing Wear from 7-Eleven?

By Rick Mikesell

Fly fishing and pop culture have been intersecting more frequently of late. With Drake—the rapper—appearing on the cover of The Drake magazine, and the associated collaboration between Nike’s NOCTA brand and Abel Reels, outdoor-inspired streetwear is firmly in the spotlight.

Adding a few more interesting degrees of separation, 7-Eleven’s lifestyle brand, 7Collection, recently released a line of fishing-inspired streetwear called Reel Convenience. Billed by 7-Eleven as a ” bold, fashion-forward ode to retro fishing culture, the line was created in collaboration with Lateral Vision, a Long Beach–based fishing brand—featured at the 2022 Bassmaster Classic—known for blending streetwear aesthetics with outdoor functionality.”

The lineup of hats, t-shirts, and sweatshirts nods to vintage fishing culture and classic outdoor Americana. 7Collection notes the line was designed for both the outdoor enthusiast and the fashion-conscious.

As unlikely as the pairing may seem at first glance, so many great fishing days start and end with a stop at 7-Eleven that maybe it’s a natural fit after all.

Check out the 7-Eleven Reel Convenience Collection Here