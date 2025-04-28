The Basics of Trout Identification

This time of year, a lot of new anglers are out on the water, so questions of fish identification are likely to come up pretty regularly. Ben Sittig, a.k.a. Huge Fly Fisherman puts his fisheries-biology degree to good use in this classic video. Sitting offers the basics of trout ID, and even works in some actual taxonomy. While his opinions about various trout are his alone, the science part is spot-on.

So, if you’re new to fishing or if you need a refresher course on trout identification, this is the perfect video for you. And if you’re super-proud of your palomino trout, don’t let Ben’s opinion get to you. Finally, the fish artist with the unpronounceable name is Joe Tomelleri (Tom-uh-LARE-ee). When it comes to accurate fish illustrations, he is The Man.