Podcast: Tom Rosenbauer on Best Practices for Wader Care and Fit

Waders are one of our most expensive purchases, outside of a rod and reel, and in order to make them last longer we need to take good care of them, so they stay waterproof and comfortable. Tom Rosenbauer says he gets a lot of questions about wader care, storage, and washing instructions. Fit can also affect how long waders last and how comfortable they are.

Tom’s guest this week is Natalie Cullum [interview starts at 27:14], Orvis product developer in charge of waders and technical outerwear. She knows all about the fabric used in waders, the technology involved in their construction, and how critical fit is in their comfort and durability. If you are looking for a new pair of waders this season—no matter which brand you buy—or if you want to make your current pair of waders last longer, this podcast is essential listening.

