Podcast: Tom Rosenbauer on Best Practices for Wader Care and Fit
Waders are one of our most expensive purchases, outside of a rod and reel, and in order to make them last longer we need to take good care of them, so they stay waterproof and comfortable. Tom Rosenbauer says he gets a lot of questions about wader care, storage, and washing instructions. Fit can also affect how long waders last and how comfortable they are.
Tom’s guest this week is Natalie Cullum [interview starts at 27:14], Orvis product developer in charge of waders and technical outerwear. She knows all about the fabric used in waders, the technology involved in their construction, and how critical fit is in their comfort and durability. If you are looking for a new pair of waders this season—no matter which brand you buy—or if you want to make your current pair of waders last longer, this podcast is essential listening.
In the Fly Box, Tom addresses interesting questions and tips from listeners, including:
- Is the Orvis Tippet Knot a suitable substitute for the blood knot?
- Do you think there is a chance that dry-fly purism will come back?
- Does a saltwater line cast worse in fresh water?
- Can you suggest a use for the fluffy material at the base of a Coq de Leon feather?
- Do you have any tips for dry flies in salt water?
- A listener suggests some kind of national organization to purchase public lands that are planned on being sold as part of the inflation reduction act.
- Will there be Orvis Pro Wading Boots in size 15?
- What is it that Tom brings on the water that most people might not have in their pack or vest?
- I keep catching landlocked salmon of the same size. Can you suggest a way to target the bigger ones?
The Basics of Trout Identification
Tying Tuesday: Hit 'Em High, Hit 'Em Low