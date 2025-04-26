4 Underrated Western Trout Towns

Sure, places like Bozeman, Jackson Hole, and Vail are great fly-fishing towns, but they’re certainly not off the beaten path. If you’re looking to make a trip out West but don’t want to do the same, old thing, where can you go? Writing in Hatch Magazine, Chris Hunt profiles four towns in Montana, Colorado, and Wyoming where you might find a little more room to roam and explore. While these are hardly undiscovered gems, they are certainly less traveled than some of the iconic destinations in the Rockies.

Click here for the full story in Hatch Magazine