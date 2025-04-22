Tying Tuesday: The X Factor and More

This week’s Tying Tuesday features a big attractor dry, a deep-diving nymph, and a large saltwater baitfish imitation. We kick things off with a video from McFly Angler, who last week showed us how to tie the Madam X and now follows up with a parachute version called the PMX. This is my go-to pattern for hopper-dropper setups on the mountain streams near my home in Vermont. It floats well, is easy to see, and trout will take it for a stonefly, caddisfly, or grasshopper.

PMX

Hook: 2X-long nymph hook (here a Risen 9231), size 12.

Thread: Brown, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Post: White Polypro Yarn.

Tail: Natural deer hair.

Rear Body: Peacock herl.

Body Accent: Red floss.

Wing: Natural deer hair, cleaned and stacked.

Hackle: Golden badger, grizzly, or brown hackle.

Legs: Speckled tan MFC Centipede Legs, medium.

Adhesive #1: UV-cure resin (here Solarez Ultra Thin).

Thorax: Peacock herl.

Adhesive #2: UV-cure resin (here Solarez Ultra Thin).

Next, Simon from the Caddis Fly Angling Shop in Eugene, Oregon, ties a fantastic Jigged March Brown Nymph. March Browns are in the clinger family of mayflies, and they have a wide, flat body shape. Their legs are also very pronounced, so Simon uses a combination of Pheasant and Partridge to achieve legs that seriously protrude from the nymph. The result is a fly with a specific silhouette that trout will recognize.

Jigged March Brown Nymph

Hook: Jig nymph hook (here an Ahrex 555), size 14.

Bead: Copper Slotted Tungsten Bead, 5/32-inch or 3.8mm.

Thread: Black, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Tail: Pheasant tail fibers.

Underbody: Copper Uni Medium Soft Wire.

Rib: Copper Uni Medium Soft Wire.

Abdomen: Pheasant tail.

Wing case: Cinnamon tipped turkey tail.

Legs #1: Hungarian Partridge fibers.

Thorax: Peacock herl.

Legs #2: Pheasant tail fibers.

Adhesive: UV-cure resin (here Solarez Bone Dry).

Finally, well-known New England saltwater tier Joe Calcavecchia demonstrates how he ties The Streaker, a old pattern from the 1979 book Streamers & Bucktails the Big Fish Flies by Joseph D. Bates Jr. This pattern will work in both fresh and salt water, for any species of predatory fish: stripers, bluefish, bonito, bluefin tuna, false albacore and many more. This is a very old pattern that you just do not see anymore but Joe still ties a lot of them, and the fish loves them!

The Streaker

Hook: Ahrex SA270 Bluewater, size 4/0.

Thread #1: Clear white Monofilament thread, .2mm.

Tail: White bucktail.

Body: Pearl Bill’s Bodi Braid.

Adhesive #1: Solarez UV Flex.

Flash #1: Silver Flashabou.

Wing: Paired peacock sword feathers.

Belly: White bucktail.

Flash #1: Pearl Flashabou.

Thread #1: Black monofilament, .2mm.

Throat: Red Flashabou.

Head: Black thread.

Eyes: Holographic Silver Tabbed Eyes, 10mm.

Adhesive #2: Loctite Stik’N Seal.

Adhesive #3: UV-cure resin, thick.