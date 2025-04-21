TU Costa 5 Rivers Clubs – Mother’s Day Giving Challenge

What do fly fishing, college pride, and honoring the women in our lives have in common? The TU Costa 5 Rivers Mother’s Day Giving Challenge—a fun and meaningful way to support two incredible nonprofits: Casting for Recovery and Trout Unlimited 5 Rivers Clubs!

From April 21 to May 11, TU Costa 5 Rivers College fly-fishing clubs from across the country are going head-to-head to see who can raise the most money for Casting for Recovery—which provides all-expense-paid fly fishing retreats for women in treatment or recovery from breast cancer. It’s the next generation of conservation-minded anglers stepping up to support the women who’ve shaped their lives.

The TU Costa 5 Rivers Program is a national network of college fly-fishing clubs. Each club is managed entirely by students and operates autonomously as they work to engage fly anglers of all skill levels in bringing the Trout Unlimited mission to life on their campus.

The top 3 fundraising clubs win an end-of-year party, as well as prizes from Costa, Turtlebox, Yeti, Ross Reels, and Yakoda! Plus, there are more fun prizes available throughout the campaign.

How to Get Involved

Fly-Fishing Clubs: Start fundraising! The club that raises the most wins!

Donors: Support your favorite club’s efforts, and tell us whom you are honoring!

Everyone: Spread the word, challenge friends, and help us make waves for women in need!



And if you’re interested, we’d be thrilled to share more about the real-world impact we’re making at Casting for Recovery—especially as we look ahead to our 30th anniversary next year. More than 12,000 women have experienced a life-changing Casting for Recovery retreat, and we’re just getting started.

Click here for more info on the campaign or to get involved