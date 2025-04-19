Coho Salmon Returning to California’s Mendocito County

Each year, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) carefully counts juvenile and adult coho salmon in North Coast rivers and streams. This work is especially important for tracking the status of endangered populations of Central California Coast (CCC) coho.

Last winter, CDFW staff realized they were seeing exceptional numbers of adult salmon returning to Mendocino’s coastal streams during their spawning run. When the monitoring season was over and the numbers were crunched, everyone working to recover these populations got some truly inspiring news:

Last year, CCC coho salmon returns surged to their highest numbers since extensive monitoring began. The Noyo and Ten Mile Rivers exceeded the federal Endangered Species Act recovery targets, and the Garcia and Big Rivers saw record salmon returns.

