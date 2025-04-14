Introducing the Lid Rig 3.0 Nipper

Lid Rig—a fly-fishing tool company based in Littleton, Colorado—makes a variety of cool magnetized tools that are designed to make life on the water easier. For 2025, they’ve introduced the Lid Rig 3.0 nipper ($59.95), which attaches to the brim of your fishing hat. With replaceable 440C stainless steel jaws and dual cutting surfaces, this state-of-the-art tool is versatile enough to trim anything from 8X tippet to braid with unparalleled precision. The magnetic dock means the tool is always there when you need it; no fumbling required.

Check out the Lid Rig 3.0 and More Great Magnetic Tools in the MidCurrent Marketplace