Georgia Nonprofit Aims to Tackle Opioid Crisis Through Fly Fishing

The healing powers of fly fishing are well documented, as programs around the world have used the sport as therapy for everything from breast cancer to childhood trauma. As Georgia records one of the sharpest declines in opioid-related deaths nationwide, people in recovery are redefining what healing can look like—rooted in peace, connection and hope. Sylvia Huron transformed her personal struggle with addiction into a mission to help others when she co-founded Reeling in Serenity, a nonprofit organization that uses fly fishing as an innovative approach to recovery.

