Simms Launches Resale Site for Used Gear

Let’s face it, quality fly-fishing gear and apparel can be expensive, so buying pre-owned is a more-affordable option for many people. The problem has been finding a trustworthy place to do so. eBay and Facebook transactions can seem like a leap of faith, as you don’t necessarily know whom you’re buying from and whether or not the items are as described.

The folks at Simms have launched a resale platform, ReCast, that allows buyers and sellers to have confidence that everything is up to snuff. This is a first for a fly-fishing company, although Patagonia has had its Worn Wear program since 2012. And like Patagonia, Simms is touting the environmental benefits of re-using gear, rather than seeing it end up in a landfill. According to Ben Christensen, Head of Simms:

“Simms Recast is more than just a resale platform — it’s about fostering a stronger connection within the angling community and ensuring our gear stays in use for as long as possible. By making our products more accessible through resale, we’re expanding our reach and welcoming new anglers into the Simms family, all while staying true to our commitment to quality and conservation.”

This initial version of ReCast does not include waders, but the company says they’re working on that.

