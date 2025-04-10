Bringing “Salter” Brook Trout Back to Cape Cod

Sea-run brook trout, known as “salters,” used to run up rivers throughout the Northeast, but a combinations of habitat destruction, dams, and competition from other species eradicated most of the anadromous populations by the mid 1900s. A fascinating article by Jim Gilbert in The Provincetown Independent offers a brief history of salters on Cape Cod and outlines efforts to bring them back:

Now, with the efforts of fishermen, government fisheries staff, native tribes, local towns, Cape Cod National Seashore scientists, and an army of volunteers, many of the Cape’s salter streams are being restored. Fresh Brook is poised to be the next Cape Cod stream to recover its once-famous fish.

Click here for the full story