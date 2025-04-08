Wulff Fly Fishing School Changes Hands

Founded in 1979 by Joan and Lee Wulff, the Wulff School of Fly Fishing has been a pillar of the fly-fishing community, teaching thousands of anglers the art and technique of Joan Wulff’s pioneering casting methods. For more than four decades, the Wulff School has introduced beginners to the sport, refined the skills of experienced anglers, and instilled in its students a deep appreciation

for the waters of the Beaverkill, one of the most storied regions in American fly fishing history. Joan Wulff, known as the “First Lady of Fly Fishing,” has run the school since Lee’s passing in 1991.

Last month, it was announced that the school has been acquired by Charlie VanDercook and Paul Barnett, two local entrepreneurs dedicated to preserving and expanding the school’s legacy. Joan Wulff expressed confidence in the transition, stating,

“It brings me great joy to pass the Wulff School of Fly Fishing into the capable hands of Charlie and Paul, both longtime members of the Beaverkill community who deeply respect the art and tradition of fly fishing. Having known them for many years, I have no doubt they will uphold the principles and disciplines that Lee and I established when we founded the school in 1979. I am also grateful that our exceptional instructors will continue in their leadership roles, ensuring that the passion, skill, and love for fly fishing we have fostered will be carried forward for generations to come.”

VanDercook and Barnett are committed to maintaining the school’s traditions while introducing new audiences to the sport. They will work alongside the school’s four long-time, esteemed master instructors—Director Sheila Hassan, Mark Wilde, Craig Buckbee, and Dusty Wissmath—to ensure world-class instruction.

With six school sessions scheduled for 2025 at the historic Wulff property, students will continue to experience immersive, hands-on learning. The new owners have also partnered with the Beaverkill Valley Inn to provide world class hospitality and access to the famed Beaverkill to enhance their fly fishing experience.

Click here for more information on upcoming school sessions