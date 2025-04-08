Tying Tuesday: Variations on Well-Known Patterns

This week’s Tying Tuesday features three very different patterns that can come in handy at various times in spring. This month will see the first Hendrickson hatches in the East and Midwest, and Michigan’s Lance Nelson walks you through the process of creating a Tilt Wing Hendrickson Emerger. The way he creates the angled wing post—and even adds a bit of flotation—is particularly interesting. Next up, Devin Olsen shows the secret to tying his well-known Blowtorch Euro Nymph, and the key is getting the proportions right. The fly is a mixture of flash, garish colors, and a subtle hackle. Our third fly, from Rick Passek, is an updated version of a century-old pattern, the Carey Special. Finally, Cheech from Fly Fish Food helps you understand the various kinds of marabou and how best to use them.

Tilt-Wing Hendrickson Emerger

Hook: Scud hook (here a Daiichi 1120), size 14.

Thread: Tan, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Trailing shuck: Brown Z-Yarn or Z-Lon.

Underbody: Tan tying thread.

Rib: Fluorescent shrimp pink Krystal Flash.

Thorax #1: Callibaetis Micro Fine Dry Fly Dub.

Wing post: Light dun short, fine deer hair or deer body hair.

Hackle: Dyed-tan grizzly hackle.

Purple Blowtorch Euro Nymph

Hook: Jig hook (here a Fulling Mill 5045), size 16.

Bead: Silver slotted tungsten bead, 7/64-inch.

Thread: Black, 16/0 or 30-denier.

Tag: Fuchsia Glo-Brite.

Rib: Silver wire, small.

Flashback: Medium pearl tinsel.

Body: Violet Microflash Dub UV.

Hackle: Natural CDC soft hackle.

Collar: Violet Microflash Dub UV.

Adhesive: Superglue.

Hairy Cary

Hook: Short-shank nymph hook (here a Ahrex FW563), sizes 10-14.

Thread: Olive, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Tail: Olive barred-mallard fibers.

Body: Olive Hare Dubbing Plus.

Hackle: Olive India cock-cape feather

Collar: Ring-neck pheasant tip.

Flash: Pearleascent Krystal Flash.

Veil: Olive CDC.

Head: Tying thread.

Adhesive: Head cement (here, Sally Hansen Hard-as-Nails).

Tools: Dubbing brush, thread wax, dubbing whirl.

Finally, here’s a cool Skill-Builder video from Fly Fish Food that will help you choose the right marabou for the patterns you’re tying.