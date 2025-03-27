Film About Lefty Kreh Premiers Tonight

Tonight’s the night for the premier of Lefty: The Greatest of All Time, the long-awaited tribute to the most beloved fly fisher of all time. Writing in Garden & Gun, T. Edward Nickens talks about how the project came together and who’s featured:

Tonight, the forty-four-minute documentary Lefty: The Greatest of All Time will premiere in his beloved hometown, at that same theater where he met his wife, which now operates as the Weinberg Center for the Arts. Narrated by Flip Pallot, a close friend of Kreh’s for more than fifty years, the film is anchored in never-before-seen interviews conducted by cinematographer Jay Nichols in the months before Kreh’s passing in 2018. Directed and created by Nichols, of Headwater Media Group, and produced by Fly Fisherman magazine, the documentary also includes a host of insights from fishing royalty, from Ed Jaworowski to Johnny Morris to Blane Chocklett. Archival footage captures Kreh during his travels around the world.

