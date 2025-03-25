Duck Camp Jumps Into the Fishing-Apparel World with Both Feet

March 25, 2025 By: Phil Monahan

The company’s Hybrid Guide Hoodie is designed to keep you cool and provide plenty of sun protection.

Although more well known for its hunting apparel, Duck Camp—an Austin, Texas-based brand established in 2018—has increased its collection of fishing wear for both men and women this year. The company’s Hybrid Guide Hoodie ($119) is a good example, offering a combination of sun protection, stretch, and durability.  The body features brrr° Nylon, a proprietary blend of cooling materials engineered for durability and protection in the torso, while the sleeves and hood are made with brrr° Polyester and Spandex to allow great range of motion while casting or poling. Other key features include a low-profile upper back ventilated cooling panel, large chest pockets with mesh lining to reduce bulk and promote drainage, and a concealed hanger loop for forceps and sunglasses.

Duck Camp offers fishing collections designed for men and women.