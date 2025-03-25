Duck Camp Jumps Into the Fishing-Apparel World with Both Feet

Although more well known for its hunting apparel, Duck Camp—an Austin, Texas-based brand established in 2018—has increased its collection of fishing wear for both men and women this year. The company’s Hybrid Guide Hoodie ($119) is a good example, offering a combination of sun protection, stretch, and durability. The body features brrr° Nylon, a proprietary blend of cooling materials engineered for durability and protection in the torso, while the sleeves and hood are made with brrr° Polyester and Spandex to allow great range of motion while casting or poling. Other key features include a low-profile upper back ventilated cooling panel, large chest pockets with mesh lining to reduce bulk and promote drainage, and a concealed hanger loop for forceps and sunglasses.

