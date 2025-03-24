A Fly-Fishing Etiquette Primer for a New Season

As tens of thousands of anglers wade into trout streams over the next few weeks, there’s a good chance a few of them might have forgotten their on-stream manners over the long winter. Writing in Garden & Gun, T. Edward Nickens talks to Orvis 2024 Fly-Fishing Guide of the Year Dustin Coffee about how we can all share the river, ensuring that conflicts are rare and the future of trout populations is protected:

“You see that truck or you see a wet bootprint on a rock,” Coffey says, “and you think: Dadgummit, what now?” On small, less populated streams, if he has a solid Plan B stream in mind, he keeps driving. Otherwise, it’s time to be Mr. Nice Guy. Coffey suggests avoiding the temptation to power-hike upstream and try to get ahead of the angler, which is my standard move. “The next thing you know, you’re eating your lunch on a rock and here they come,” he says. “That ruins the day for everybody.”

