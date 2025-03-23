4th Annual Battenkill Fly Fishing Festival Announces Exciting Lineup

The 4th Annual Battenkill Fly Fishing Festival will be held May 1-4 in Arlington, Vermont, and the organizers have kicked things up a notch, with more experts, events, and a cool new casting competition. The event is held at the Arlington Common, which is less than half a mile from the renowned Battenkill, home to a population of wild brown trout that has captivated anglers for more than a century. Aside from all the cool fly-fishing stuff, there are special dinners, a cocktail party, live music, and more.

