4th Annual Battenkill Fly Fishing Festival Announces Exciting Lineup

March 23, 2025 By: Phil Monahan

The 4th Annual Battenkill Fly Fishing Festival will be held May 1-4 in Arlington, Vermont, and the organizers have kicked things up a notch, with more experts, events, and a cool new casting competition. The event is held at the Arlington Common, which is less than half a mile from the renowned Battenkill, home to a population of wild brown trout that has captivated anglers for more than a century. Aside from all the cool fly-fishing stuff, there are special dinners, a cocktail party, live music, and more.

Click here for more info and to buy tickets

Featured experts and events include (clockwise from top left) Orvis’s Tom Rosenbauer, famed tier Tim Flagler, casting instructor Pete Kutzer, and the first annual Battenkill Cup Fly Casting Championship.

 