TU’s Chris Wood on The Nature of Wellness™ Podcast

The Nature of Wellness™ Podcast—hosted by Dr. Mark A. Campbell and Steve Otero—explores the relationship between the natural world and the human experience, covering all things nature, conservation, life, health, and well-being. This week’s guest is Trout Unlimited President and CEO Chris Wood. An avid angler, hunter, author, and conservationist, he previously served at the US Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management. Now he helps to champion the Trout Unlimited vision, “For communities across America to engage in the work of repairing and renewing the rivers, streams and other waters on which we all depend.”

The discussion includes Chris’s lifelong connection to the natural world, the importance of access to sustainable sources of clean water, and the greatest challenges our water sources face. Click the widget below to listen.