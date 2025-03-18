Tying Tuesday: Versatile Patterns for Spring
This week’s Tying Tuesday features three very different patterns and tying styles. We kick things off with a buggy pattern from English tier Barry Ord Clarke, and it looks to be a super versatile pattern, able to imitate both mayfly and caddisfly emergers. The tri-tone, segmented body and deer-hair collar are particularly cool. Next is an easy-to-tie, slinkier version of a classic Egg-Sucking Leech from Greenhorn Flyhorn. The Zonker-strip tail should provide lots of action in the water, and anything with an egg works well in springtime. Finally, Matt O’Neal of Savage Flies serves up a cool, old-timey pattern designed for landlocked salmon. It’s a great-looking fly that’s surprisingly easy to tie.
Tactical Emerger
Hook: 1X-short curbed caddis hook (here a Mustad Heritage C49), size 14.
Thread: Olive, 14/0 or 50-denier.
Trailing shuck: White or cream Z-Lon.
Underbody: Tying thread.
Abdomen: White black, and brown moose-mane hairs.
Wing: Deer hair, cleaned and stacked.
Overwing: Natural CDC.
Adhesive #1: Thread wax.
Collar: Deer hair, in a dubbing loop.
Adhesive #2: Thread wax.
Tools: Razor blade, hackle clip, dubbing needle.
Zonker Egg-Sucking Leech
Hook: 5X-long streamer hook (here a Mustad R75AP), sizes 2-0.
Thread: Black, 6/0 or 140-denier.
Tail/back: Zonker strip, color of choice.
Body: Black UV Ice Dub.
Head: Clown McFly Foam.
Tomah Jo
Hook: Standard salmon hook, sizes 4-10.
Thread: Black, 6/0 or 140-denier.
Tail: Yellow duck slip.
Butt: Peacock herl.
Body: Silver mylar tinsel, large.
Throat: Red and yellow saddle-hackle fibers.
Wing: Barred wood-duck slips.
Head: Tying thread.
Adhesive: Head cement or UV-cure resin.
