Tying Tuesday: Versatile Patterns for Spring

This week’s Tying Tuesday features three very different patterns and tying styles. We kick things off with a buggy pattern from English tier Barry Ord Clarke, and it looks to be a super versatile pattern, able to imitate both mayfly and caddisfly emergers. The tri-tone, segmented body and deer-hair collar are particularly cool. Next is an easy-to-tie, slinkier version of a classic Egg-Sucking Leech from Greenhorn Flyhorn. The Zonker-strip tail should provide lots of action in the water, and anything with an egg works well in springtime. Finally, Matt O’Neal of Savage Flies serves up a cool, old-timey pattern designed for landlocked salmon. It’s a great-looking fly that’s surprisingly easy to tie.

Tactical Emerger

Hook: 1X-short curbed caddis hook (here a Mustad Heritage C49), size 14.

Thread: Olive, 14/0 or 50-denier.

Trailing shuck: White or cream Z-Lon.

Underbody: Tying thread.

Abdomen: White black, and brown moose-mane hairs.

Wing: Deer hair, cleaned and stacked.

Overwing: Natural CDC.

Adhesive #1: Thread wax.

Collar: Deer hair, in a dubbing loop.

Adhesive #2: Thread wax.

Tools: Razor blade, hackle clip, dubbing needle.

Zonker Egg-Sucking Leech

Hook: 5X-long streamer hook (here a Mustad R75AP), sizes 2-0.

Thread: Black, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Tail/back: Zonker strip, color of choice.

Body: Black UV Ice Dub.

Head: Clown McFly Foam.

Tomah Jo

Hook: Standard salmon hook, sizes 4-10.

Thread: Black, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Tail: Yellow duck slip.

Butt: Peacock herl.

Body: Silver mylar tinsel, large.

Throat: Red and yellow saddle-hackle fibers.

Wing: Barred wood-duck slips.

Head: Tying thread.

Adhesive: Head cement or UV-cure resin.