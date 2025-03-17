Simms Debuts New Saltwater Gear

Simms has launched a new collection of technical apparel and gear, designed for saltwater anglers. The Latitude Collection features new hoodies, shirts, and pants, and there’s a new Flats Sneaker, as well.

Of particular note is the Latitude Hoody ($129.95) for men and women. This product features a front and rear “passive vent,” which you can see in the picture below.

This vent should allow for increased breathability, especially on the hottest, muggiest days on the flats. There’s also a stowable, built-in neck gaiter that can be pulled up over your face for extra sun protection.

Simms also has Latitude versions of its popular BiComp shirts ($149.95) and hoodies ($159.95). These BiComp pieces feature a combination of woven fabric on the front for durability, with knit fabric on the sides and back for increased breathability. They also have zippered chest pockets that are perfect for storing fly boxes or other tackle.

The new Flats Sneaker ($199.95) is designed for wading on saltwater flats. It’s made with non-corrosive, saltwater-friendly materials to lessen its environmental impact. As the name implies, it fits like a sneaker, but gives the wearer stability and protection from saltwater flats.

View the entire collection here.