The Top 5 Questions in Fly Fishing, with Alvin Dedeaux

Alvin Dedeaux of All Water Guides in Austin, Texas, has been a trout, bass, and redfish guide for decades, so he’s probably heard it all. In his latest video, he answers the most common questions he has gotten over the years. If you’re new to the sport or know someone who’s interested in becoming a fly fisher, this is an excellent starting point. One of the best things about Alvin is that he approaches the sport with no ego, attitude, or prejudices. The man just loves to fish and have fun, so he’s the perfect person to introduce the sport.