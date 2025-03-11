Tying Tuesday: Easy-to-Tie Spring Flies

This week’s Tying Tuesday is all about simplicity. These patterns require no special tying skills and take just a few minutes to create. We kick things off with a cool cased-caddis imitation from Cheech at Fly Fish Food. I’m not sure what he means by “feelers” (legs?), but you tie in the long dubbing fibers just like a tail. Next up is a classic Appalachian Palmer Fly,” from Matt O’Neal of Savage Flies. All that palmered hackle means that the pattern will float like a cork in the tumbling mountain streams, and it will suspend a decent size nymph, as well. Finally, Tyler from AvidMax offers an easy midge imitation that crushes on tailwaters.



Cased Caddis Jig

Hook: Barbless black nickel hook (here, a Fulling Mill 5140), size 14.

Bead: Black slotted tungsten bead, 3.2mm.

Thread: Fluorescent green, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Tail (feelers?): Black Eco Warrior Dub.

Body: Mixed Eco Warrior Dub (black, rust, olive, pepperbox, and hare’s ear), trimmed.

Underbody: Tying thread

Thread color: Black Sharpie.

Tools: Dubbing whirl.



Smoky Mountain Palmer (Orange)

Hook: 1X-long dry-fly hook, sizes 12-16.

Thread: Rusty orange (or brown or black), 8/0 or 70-denier.

Tail: Golden pheasant tippets.

Hackle: Grizzly and brown, palmered.

Body: Orange yarn.

Head: Tying thread.

Adhesive: Head cement.



Holo Midge

Hook: 2X-short curved nymph hook (here, a Tiemco 2488), sizes 16-22.

Bead: Black tungsten bead, 5/64-inch.

Thread: Black, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Rib: Semperfli Bright Silver Wire, 2mm.

Underbody: Tying thread.

Body: Opal Mirage Flashabou.

Wing: Fluorescent white Antron Yarn.

Head: Tying thread.