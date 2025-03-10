What Does Post-Helene Trout Fishing Look Like In North Carolina?

Last September, historic rains brought by Hurricane Helene caused devastation in communities across western North Carolina, destroying homes, infrastructure and river courses. As the region begins to rebuild, the future of the fly-fishing industry is still a big question mark. According to an article on Blue Ridge Public Radio, trout generated $1.4 billion for North Carolina’s economy in 2022, and bringing more money into the region will surely help. The problem is, where will you actually be able to find fish in 2025? State officials have some advice:

This week, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission announced that some—but not all—hatcheries will reopen to the public this summer.

Post-Helene debris and waterway changes have made some of the public’s favorite fishing rivers inaccessible for the season, which peaks in spring and fall, though some trout fishing is allowed year-round.

Jacob Rash, a coldwater research biologist at the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, said officials are still assessing hatcheries and streams but trout stocking will be more limited than usual.

“We’re definitely anxious to see how things are doing and getting efforts back to the levels that anglers have come to expect over the years,” Rash said. “We do know how important, whether it’s stock trout or wild trout, really are to everybody.”

Officials will determine—after assessing waterways with damage—whether rivers and streams have safe access to parking and for stocking trucks and anglers.

Click here for the full story on Blue Ridge Public Radio