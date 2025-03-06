Win a Fly-Fishing Road Trip from the American Museum of Fly Fishing

Whether you live in the Northeast or not, there are three rivers you simply can’t leave off your historical fly-fishing bucket list: the Beaverkill, Ausable, and Battenkill. Each of these rivers has played host to countless fly-fishing legends, from Theodore Gordon to Lee and Joan Wulff, to modern legends like Tom Rosenbauer. In fact, many of the most prolific early-American anglers fished across all three of these regions (the Catskills, Adirondacks, and southern Vermont), and you can see the same impact of these fisheries in terms of groundbreaking fly tiers, rod-builders, and reel-makers.

To honor these hallowed waters, the American Museum of Fly Fishing (AMFF) is raffling off a fly-fishing road trip that you don’t to want to miss. The trip includes three days of fishing for two people with three amazing guides including the one and only Rachel Finn (star of “After You’ve Gone”); Orvis-Endorsed Guide of the Year finalist, Brew Moscarello, and Catskills-based guide and professional fly-tier, John Francis. Also included in the winning package is an Orvis Helios rod, a private reception and tour of AMFF (right next door to the Orvis rod factory where your rod was made), a waterproof luggage set from Yeti, and an AMFF swag pack. Finally, you’ll also get an Outdoorsy RV rental gift card, so it’s not a road trip in name only. AMFF will also provide coordination with guides to secure fishing dates of the winner’s choosing.

Tickets start at just $25, and all proceeds support AMFF and the mission-critical work we do. Plus, purchase 2 or more tickets and you’ll automatically receive a complimentary AMFF membership that includes print delivery of our award-winning quarterly journal ($50 value).

For more than 50 years, AMFF been preserving the history behind the people, places, and things that matter to the sport of fly fishing. AMFF offers a wide range of program across two physical locations (Manchester, VT and Springfield, MO) as well as many remote-friendly programs including our award-winning quarterly journal, The American Fly Fisher. To learn more about our mission, and how you can help, visit amff.org.